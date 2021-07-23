AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.