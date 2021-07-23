AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.36.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

