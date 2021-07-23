ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ABB traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

