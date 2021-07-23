ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 83,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

