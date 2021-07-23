Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.32 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

