Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.32 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
