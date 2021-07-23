Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Accor stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 767,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,339. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

