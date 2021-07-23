Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,574. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,286. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

