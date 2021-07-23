Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

ACU stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 10,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acme United has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $162,882.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $414,495.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,452,572.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,064 shares of company stock worth $1,436,060. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

