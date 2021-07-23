ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ACNB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.09. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

