ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $592,877.97 and $4,300.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

