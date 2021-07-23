AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.66. AcuityAds shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

