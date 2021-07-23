Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Down to $17.13

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $16.55. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands.

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

