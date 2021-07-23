Adam C. Smith Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) insider Adam C. Smith purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,881,369.22).

LON:AIRE opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Friday. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 46.30 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.11. The company has a market capitalization of £57.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -0.96%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

