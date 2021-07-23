Adelante Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,707 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 3.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $60,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after buying an additional 666,484 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 10,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,149. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

