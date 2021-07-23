Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $27.02 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,148 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties makes up 1.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Highwoods Properties worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,789,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,427. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

