Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adevinta ASA has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

ADEVF stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.