AdEx Network Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. AdEx Network has a market cap of $45.55 million and $30.58 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00862792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 132,731,255 coins and its circulating supply is 124,288,778 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

