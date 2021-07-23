Aditus (ADI) Market Capitalization Hits $99,176.34

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Aditus has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $99,176.34 and $80,384.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049613 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015374 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00871256 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005822 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.
Aditus Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “
Aditus Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
