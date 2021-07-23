Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AMIGY stock remained flat at $$43.41 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

