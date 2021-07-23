Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 4.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Adobe worth $1,246,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $626.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,754. The company has a market cap of $298.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $551.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $623.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,654 shares of company stock worth $12,863,265 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

