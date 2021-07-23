Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

