Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.33.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE ARE traded up C$1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.26. 790,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

