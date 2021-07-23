Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEOXF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS AEOXF traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.49.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

