AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 31st

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AEWU opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.75. AEW UK REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.60 ($1.35). The firm has a market cap of £163.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

