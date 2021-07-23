AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 31st

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:AEWU opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.75. AEW UK REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.60 ($1.35). The firm has a market cap of £163.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29.
About AEW UK REIT
