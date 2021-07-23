Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Acquires 8,006 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $59,438.40.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

