Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.64.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akerna by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 858,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akerna in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akerna by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Akerna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akerna in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.