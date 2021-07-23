Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ALK opened at $57.98 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
