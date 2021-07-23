Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALK opened at $57.98 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

