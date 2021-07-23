Alchemix Market Cap Tops $77.18 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $77.18 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $272.08 or 0.00809941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.00879094 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

