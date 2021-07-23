Alchemix Price Hits $265.32 on Top Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $265.32 or 0.00820659 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $75.26 million and $5.79 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00868612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

