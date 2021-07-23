Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.82. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.