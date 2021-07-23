ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $5,537.02 and approximately $20.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.26 or 0.00870070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.