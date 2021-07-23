Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. 2,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,463. Allegion has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 4,115.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

