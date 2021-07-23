Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

AHAC stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHAC. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,523,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

