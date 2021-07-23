Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
AHAC stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.96.
About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
