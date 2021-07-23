Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Kensico Capital Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 190.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.5% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $139,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $37.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,606.32. 26,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,501. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,430.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

