Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.380-$1.480 EPS.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,106. The stock has a market cap of $244.94 million, a PE ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

