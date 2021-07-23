Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.