Alta Equipment Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE ALTG opened at $12.61 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

