Altus Midstream to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $3,269,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $41,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.