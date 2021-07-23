Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE ACH opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 144.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.