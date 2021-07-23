Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $29,552,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

