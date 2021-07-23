Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 365,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,511,718 shares.The stock last traded at $7.12 and had previously closed at $5.74.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,460.00. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 123,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,553 in the last 90 days.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

