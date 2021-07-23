American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 259,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

