American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.