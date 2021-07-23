American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 886,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,381,730 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $29,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,843,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

AMH stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

