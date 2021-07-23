American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

AMNB traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

