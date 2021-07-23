American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%.

NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

