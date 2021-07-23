Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Lear worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $166.64 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.