Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $62,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

AMP opened at $246.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.