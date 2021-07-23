Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $32,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $192.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.82. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

