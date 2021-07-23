Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. 404,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,680. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

